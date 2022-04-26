Dates announced for MTN FA Cup semi-finals and final

Accra Hearts of Oak are the defending Champions of the FA Cup

The MTN FA Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15 at El Wak Stadium and Golden City Park, respectively.

Accra Hearts of Oak SC, who defeated Elmina Sharks FC in the quarterfinals, will face Dreams FC at the El Wak Stadium on Saturday, May 14.



On Sunday, May 15, the Brong Ahafo derby between Aduana Stars FC and former FA Cup winners Bechem United will take place at Golden City Park.



The winners of advance to the final which will be held at Kumasi's Baba Yara Stadium on June 26, 2022.

With Kotoko closing in on the league title, Hearts of Oak see the FA Cup as their only chance of winning silverware this season.



Bechem hopes to repeat their triumph from 2016, while Aduana hopes to end their trophy drought. The Fire Boys haven't won a trophy since winning the league in 2017.