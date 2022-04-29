Dates for semi-final matches of the Women’s FA Cup revealed

File photo

Semi-final matches of the Women’s FA Cup will take place on Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Accra and Kumasi respectively.

Last season’s finalists Ampem Darko Ladies will play host to Army Ladies at the Bantama Astroturf in Kumasi on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



The Techiman based side progressed from the quarter-final stage after defeating Police Ladies 2-0 with Army Ladies also seeing off lower-tier side, Anlo Ladies by 7 goals to nil.



Defending Champions Hasaacas Ladies will aim to defend their title when they come up against Ashtown Ladies at the McDan La Town Park on Wednesday, May 11, in the other semi-final encounter.

Hasaacas Ladies advanced to the semi-final stage after eliminating Kumasi Sports Academy 3-2 via penalty shootouts.



The Women’s FA Cup final will take place on June 4/5, 2022.