Dauda Mohammed expecting Black Stars call up

Former Anderlecht forward Dauda Mohammed

Former Anderlecht forward Dauda Mohammed says he will not be surprised if handed a call up by the Black Stars technical team for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

The former Asante Kotoko striker has been impressive in the Spanish Segunda for FC Cartagena this season.



Dauda is confident his impressive performances with six goals in 25 appearances can guarantee him a place in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup playoff.



“I believe this is my best performing season since I arrived in Europe so I will not be surprised if the technical team of the Black Stars invites me,” he told Bryt FM.

“It will also be happy to join the national team to fight for qualification to the World Cup,” he added.



Ghana will play the Super Eagles in a two-legged encounter with the winner of both legs securing qualification for the global showpiece scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.



The Black Stars will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022, before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.