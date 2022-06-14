Dauda Mohammed explains his exclusion from Black Stars squad for Kirin Cup

Striker, Dauda Mohammed

Ghanaian attacker Mohammed Dauda has opened up on why he could not join the Black Stars squad for the Kirin Cup tournament and the AFCON 2023 qualifiers.



The 24-year-old was in fine form for his club ahead of the international break and earned a callup to the national team but in the end, could not join the squad.



In an interview on TV3, the player explained that some family issues that required his presence to find an amicable solution prevented him from joining the national team.

“Just recently, coach Otto Addo spoke to me. He said he saw me doing good things in Spain. After the game against Madagascar, I had the call to join the team [Black Stars] for the Kirin Cup but I had some family issues that I needed to sort out,” he revealed on TV3 Newday.



Dauda went on a season-long loan at Spanish football club Cartagena but would have to return to his parent Anderlecht as the new season beckons.



However, the former Asante Kotoko player is eyeing a move away from the Belgian giants as he aims to get more playing time to earn a call-up in the Black Stars.



“I want to move out from Anderlecht to a club that has a good project for me and to get enough playing time for sure so that when I play more, I can earn more call-ups to the Black Stars. From the just-ended season, if I play more I can [play in the Black Stars].”