0
Menu
Sports

Dauda Mohammed explains why he turned down Ghana call-up for Kirin Cup

Dauda Mohammed Meteors Speed FC Cartagena forward, Mohammed Dauda

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

FC Cartagena forward, Mohammed Dauda has said he could not join the Black Stars camp due to family issues.

The former Asante Kotoko forward was expected to team up with the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers and the Kirin Cup in Japan.

“Just recently, coach Otto Addo spoke to me. He said he saw me doing good things in Spain. After the game against Madagascar, I had the call to join the team [Black Stars] for the Kirin Cup but I had some family issues that I needed to sort out,” the 24 year old told TV3.

Dauda scored 9 goals in the Spanish lower side after featuring 39 times for the club.

He joined Cartagena on loan from Belgian side, Anderlecht.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits