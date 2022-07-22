0
Dauda Mohammed over the moon after joining Spanish side CD Tenerife

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Dauda Mohammed says he is overly excited after signing a deal to join Spanish Segunda outfit CD Tenerife.

The talented youngster officially completed his move to the Spanish club on Friday, July 22.

“The blue and white offensive reinforcement arrives on loan from RSC Anderlecht (Belgium), after spending last season at FC Cartagena, where he made a more than outstanding debut in Spanish football,” part of a club statement from CD Tenerife said to confirm the signing of Dauda Mohammed.

Speaking in his first interview after his unveiling, the former Asante Kotoko poster boy said he is very delighted with his move.

According to him, he is ready to work very hard to help the new club.

“Of course I’m happy. That’s why I’m here. If I’m not I wouldn’t be here so of course I’m happy to be here. I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m here not only for this position or that position. I’m here for the team so whenever the coach wants me to play I’m ready to work hard for the team.

“I want the fans to stay behind the club through good or bad,” Dauda Mohammed shared.

