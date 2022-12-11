0
Dauda Mohammed provides an assist to help Tenerife draw 2-2 with Villarreal B

Ghana International Dauda Mohammed K Dauda Mohammed

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Dauda Mohammed was key for his FC Tenerife side on Sunday when they drew 2-2 with Villarreal B in the Spanish La Liga Smart Bank League.

The talented attacker started for his team today in the away match of the Spanish lower-tier league.

In the game today, Eladio Zorrilla Jiménez converted a penalty kick in the 13th minute to give CF Tenerife the lead,

Later in the 54th minute, Jeremy Mellot had his chance to score after he was assisted by Ghana forward Dauda Mohammed.

Mellot scored to send CF Tenerife into the first half with a comfortable lead.

Unfortunately, for CF Tenerife in the second half, they could not defend the lead.

Goals from Javier Ontiveros and Diego Collado saw Villarreal B come from behind to draw 2-2 to earn a crucial point.

Courtesy of his contribution, Dauda Mohammed now has two goals and two assists this season.

