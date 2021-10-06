Dauda Mohammed scores a worldie in Cartegena's defeat to Las Palmas

Wed, 6 Oct 2021 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian forward Dauda Mohammed scored a stunning goal for Cartegena in their game against Las Palmas in the Segunda Division on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
The former Asante Kotoko player, currently on-loan from Anderlecht, hit the ball hard from 30 yards to grab a consolation goal for his side.
Dauda Mohammed replaced Japanese midfielder Shinji Okazaki right after the break in the 4-1 defeat at La Palmas.
Compatriot Richard Boateng was red-carded in the 63rd minute.
