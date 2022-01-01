David Abagna describes moment he found out about dream Black Stars call-up

Sat, 1 Jan 2022 Source: footballmadeinghana.com
David Abagna has revealed the immense buzz around his call-up to the Ghana squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The RTU star who has been in top form since the start of the 2021/2022 GPL season did enough to work his way into Milovan Rajevac’s plans for the tournament in Cameroon.
He is joined by Richard Attah, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, as well as Dreams FC duo Philemon Baffour and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as the five home-based players in the squad.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghanafa.org, Abagna lifted the lid on how he found out about the news
Watch the full interview below:
