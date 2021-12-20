David Abagna named MVP in RTU win over Elmina Sharks

Real Tamale United midfielder, David Abagna

Real Tamale United superstar David Abagna Sandan was adjudged man of the match in their win over Elmina Sharks FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Abagna put up another excellent performance to help RTU claim a 2-0 victory at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale.



The Northern Pride got their noses in front in the 22nd minute with a brilliant goal from Augustine Ronald Frimpong.



Abagna added the second goal for RTU with six minutes to the end of the first half taking a lead in the top-scoring chart.

This is the second time the RTU skipper has picked the man of the match award this campaign.



The 23-year-old has notched 8 goals and provided one assist in 9 appearances so far in the season.