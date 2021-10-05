David Abagna set to join RTU - Reports

Ashantigold midfielder, David Sandan Abagna

Ashantigold midfielder David Sandan Abagna will sign a three-year deal with newly-promoted club Real Tamale United today, according to kickgh.com.

Last season, the 23-year-old played a vital role for AshantiGold in the Ghana Premier League, scoring nine goals in thirty league appearances, with five assists and four man-of-the-match awards.



Abagna found the net twice for AshantiGold in the FA Cup, helping the club reach the competition's finals, where they were defeated on penalties by 2020-21 Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

The report stated that the midfielder is overjoyed to be back in Tamale, where he was born and started his football career before joining Wa All Stars (now known as Legon Cities FC).