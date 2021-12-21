David Abagna speaks on possible Black Stars call up

Real Tamale United midfielder, David Abagna

David Abagna eyes Black Stars callup

Real Tamale United midfielder, David Abagna has said he will not be 'so much' disappointed if he is not called to the Black Stars.



Abagna has been in scintillating form in the Ghana Premier League which has led to a wide report about his inclusion in the Black Stars squad for the African Cup of Nation.



He has scored 8 league goals in 9 games thus far this season for the Blue and White. He is as a result the leader of the top scorer's chart.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Abagna said he will not feel let down if he is unable to make the list because the technical team of the Black Stars knows better.



"I think the technical team are in charge of that in the national team. I think they look at who they feel is qualified and who will be able to help and play for the nation and to achieve its goals. So, if I'm not qualified, I won't be so much disappointed," he said.



He added that will be on cloud nine if his name is mentioned on coach Milovan Rajevac's list.



"I won't have the words to describe if I find my name in that squad. You can imagine what that will mean. Even in Tamale here, the number of players here is crazy how much more Ghana. We have a lot of professional players playing in and outside Ghana. So if I find my name in the squad, wow. It's just going to be a dream come through."



Black Stars head coach, Rajevac is set to announce the provisional list for AFCON at 14:00 GMT on December 21, 2021, at the GFA secretariat.