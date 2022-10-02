1
David Atanga sent off in KV Oostende's defeat to Genk

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's David Atanga was sent off for violent conduct in KV Oostende's 2-1 defeat to Genk in the Belgium top flight on Saturday.

The former Holstein Kiel came on in the 78th minute and returned to the dressing room in the final minutes of the game.

Oostende's Ambrose assisted Hornby to make it 1-0. Just before the half-hour, the inevitable Onuachu tapped a Preciado cross past goalkeeper Hubert to make it 1-1.

The second half was mainly characterized by a fierce battle in midfield, with the search for opportunities. McGeehan had to leave the field after injury and was replaced by Rocha.

In the 88th minute, Genk took the lead when Munoz assisted Hubert to make it 2-1. After a turbulent final phase and after the intervention of the VAR, the substitute David Atanga was sent off.

Atanga joined KV Oostende in August 2021 on a three year deal.

