Davido birthday gift of 'Range Rover' to im daughter dey make pipo hala

Nigerian musician Davido dey celebrate a very special family occasion dis week.

Di musician share video of di Range Rover SUV wey im buy for im daughter, Imade to mark her birthday.





For di video wey im share for social media, Imade siddon for di driver's seat inside di tear rubber Range Rover SUV wit her friends. Di Proud father Davido write: "Happy early Birthday Baby, daddy loves u!! Enjoy ur Moto."Di singer fans and friends sharperly send im daughter birthday messages and hail am for di ogbonge gift, di post don get up to 341,000 likes and ova 13,000 comments.

Imade na Davido first daughter wit former partner, Sophia Momodu, na 2015 dem born her.



Di singer also get two oda children im daughter Hailey and son David wit Chioma.



Meanwhile for Nigerian Twitter, Davido na di top trend, fans dey use #DavidoAt10 to celebrate di singer ten years for di entertainment industry.



