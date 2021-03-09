De Oprah Winfrey 'royal' interview wey dey buzz internet: see summary

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, is produced by Harpo Productions

Oprah Winfrey Prince Harry & Meghan Markle latest interview dey buzz internet across di world.

Here be summary of di gist and highpoints for inside dis tok Prince Harry & Meghan Markle give media mogul Oprah Winfrey.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour CBS primetime special.



Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special, is produced by Harpo Productions. The interview will be broadcast in the UK on Monday night on ITV at 21:00 GMT and on ITV Hub.



Among a raft of revelations, Meghan says she had times when she "didn't want to be alive anymore."



Meghan says one member of the Royal Family had concerns about how dark her son Archie's skin would be



Harry says he has now been "cut off" financially, which is why the couple sought Netflix and Spotify deals

She says she was naive when she joined the family, and was surprised when she was asked to curtsy when she met the Queen



Prince Harry reveals their new baby - due in the summer - is a girl



Meghan reveals she and Prince Harry were married in a simple ceremony three days before their lavish wedding, which was "for the world"



The interview comes after Harry and Meghan decided to step back as senior members of the Royal Family last year



Harry and Meghan first met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in 2016, and married in 2018