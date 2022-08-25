Deabeas Owusu Sekyere opens up on joining CSL side Cangzhou Might Lions FC

Deabeas Owusu Sekyere

Ghanaian forward, Deabeas Owusu Sekyere has opened up on why he left to Estonia side Paide City to China.

The 22-year-old has joined Chinese top-flight side Cangzhou Might Lions FC.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian forward in a post on his social media pages indicated why he left Paide City for a new challenge in the Chinese Super League.



"My feelings are mixed," Deabeas summed up the transfer.



"I'm happy about the progress made, but it's sad to leave such a nice club like Paide. I came here in 2020 young, 20 years old, not knowing anything about Estonia. I hesitated at first, but those close to me advised me to try and only then decide. From the moment when Linnameeskonna people met me at the airport and I met the players and the club staff, I started to like it here.



"I wanted to place myself in the big picture, play for the success of the team and win trophies with the team. We can say that we achieved that," he said.



"We won medals in the Premium League for the first time, won the club's first Tipner Cup and advanced to the third round of the Euroseries. But after two great years, it was time for me to take the next step."

Owusu Sekyere also spoke on the challenge that confronts him after moving to China.



"I am now 22 years old and joined a Chinese Super League club. I will face the new challenge with confidence. For me it is also important that, apart from me, the Paide City Team is also satisfied with the transfer.



"I want to thank everyone and everyone who walked this path with me. Paide will always be in my heart. Thank you, Paide fans!" concluded Deabeas.



The club's sports director Gert Kams also expressed his satisfaction with the deal.



"We are very happy as a club, because Deabeas moving to the Chinese Super League gives us even more confidence: we do quality work and are a good breeding ground for young players. Good luck in China, Deabeas, we will miss you!" commented Kams.