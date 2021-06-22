Dealing with hooliganism: GFA can only ban match venues – Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association

• Henry Asante Twum believes the GFA is trying its best in dealing with the problem of violence at stadiums

• He is of the view that a banning game venues is the farthest the FA can go under the current rules



• He spoke in reaction to the Karela United incident



Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has said that the GFA has limited powers in trying to deal with violence at match venues.



According to him, the FA can only go as far as banning home clubs whose fans are found to have perpetrated acts of hooliganism.



Speaking in a Starr FM interview, Henry Asante Twum said that until the football family resolves at Congress to adopt more punitive measures, the home bans are the farthest the FA can go.



“The Wamanafo town park has been banned from hosting any division one league game until the end of time.

“We also banned temporarily the Rawlings Park in Nkoranza and as we speak the CAM park has also been banned until the end of the season, they will play their home games away from home and that is all the Executive Council can do” Henry Asante Twum told Starr Sports.



“Until the decision making process changes, until members of the FA go to congress and say let’s be punitive enough by deducting points from clubs whose fans misbehave at league centers, it is what it is, things will continue to be like this,“ he added.



His comment was in relation to the ban imposed on Karela United after their fans assaulted players of Medeama FC and damaged their bus.



The hooligans threw missiles into the bus of Medeama and injured midfielder Eric Kwakwa.



Two persons have so far been arrested by the police.