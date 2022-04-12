Debut delight for Ghanaian youngster Ernest Appiah as he scores for FC Nordsjaelland in draw against AGF

Ernest Appiah Nuamah

Ghanaian international, Ernest Appiah Nuamah scored on his FC Nordsjaelland debut over the weekend when the team drew 2-2 against AGF in the Danish Superliga.

The teenager after working hard in training was finally handed his debut on Sunday during the tough home match.



In a game where his team struggled, AGF took the lead after 39 minutes when Albert Grobaek scored with a fantastic effort.



Later in the second half, Meds Hansen equalised in the 82nd minute to restore parity for the home team.

Just two minutes later, Ernest Appiah Nuamah displayed his quality to the delight of the FC Nordsjaelland fans as he scored to give the side the lead for the first time.



Unfortunately, the hosts could not hold on as AGF scored late in added time though Frederick Ihler forced the match to end in a stalemate.



After his first goal for FC Nordsjaelland, the Ghanaian is expected to earn more playing time in the remainder of the Danish Superliga season.