0
Menu
Sports

Debut delight for Ghanaian youngster Ernest Appiah as he scores for FC Nordsjaelland in draw against AGF

0a0bc7ad 4862 45da B358 Bd36ddcb3df9 Ernest Appiah Nuamah

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ernest Appiah Nuamah scored on his FC Nordsjaelland debut over the weekend when the team drew 2-2 against AGF in the Danish Superliga.

The teenager after working hard in training was finally handed his debut on Sunday during the tough home match.

In a game where his team struggled, AGF took the lead after 39 minutes when Albert Grobaek scored with a fantastic effort.

Later in the second half, Meds Hansen equalised in the 82nd minute to restore parity for the home team.

Just two minutes later, Ernest Appiah Nuamah displayed his quality to the delight of the FC Nordsjaelland fans as he scored to give the side the lead for the first time.

Unfortunately, the hosts could not hold on as AGF scored late in added time though Frederick Ihler forced the match to end in a stalemate.

After his first goal for FC Nordsjaelland, the Ghanaian is expected to earn more playing time in the remainder of the Danish Superliga season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide