2
Menu
Sports

Decision to sack Boadu not the best – Dumelo tells Hearts management

John Dumelo New Photo John Dumelo

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actor John Dumelo believes that the decision to sack Samuel Boadu is not the best.

Hearts of Oak in a statement Tuesday announced that the team had parted ways with their underfire coach Samuel Boadu.

They indicated that the termination was mutual after working for the club for two seasons in the Ghana Premier League.

His sacking has been sudden considering the fact that he ended the club’s trophy drought after a decade.

Reacting to the sack, John Dumelo indicated that there was a need for Hearts of Oak to be patient with Boadu.

He indicated that what the coach needed was their support and any form of assistance to make his work better.

John Dumelo who expressed this concern in a post shared via Twitter said “5 trophies in less than 2 years and he’s sacked? I’m a pure @HeartsOfOakGH fan but this is not the best”.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: