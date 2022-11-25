4
Dede Ayew, Alidu Seidu trains separately as Black Stars hold first training after Portugal defeat

Black Stars 5645354678.jfif Black Stars training in Doha

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana duo of Andre Ayew and Alidu Seidu trained separately during Black Stars recovery training on Friday.

The Black Stars held recovery training on Friday after defeating European powerhouse, Portugal in the 2022 World Cup opener.

Ghana suffered a 3-2 defeat against Fernando Santos outfit on Thursday in the Group H opener at Stadium 974.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.

Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.

The team has held their recovery training as they prepare for the South Korea clash set for Monday, November 28.

But Ayew and Seidu were left out of the group training as they prepare for the much-anticipated clash next week.

The 2016 European Champions currently sit top of Group H with three points.

Meanwhile, the defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches against South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2, respectively.

