Dede Ayew equals Asamoah Gyan's record at the Black Stars

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew has equalled Asamoah Gyan's record as the most capped player for the Black Stars.

Ayew featured in his 109th game for the Black Stars in their 1-0 win over Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain.



His second-half appearance made him join Asamoah Gyan as the joint most-capped player for Ghana. Gyan last featured for the Black Stars in 2019.



Ayew made his Black Stars bow in 2007 against Senegal under former Black Stars coach Claude Le Roy. He could become the most-capped player for the National Team in November 2022 when the Black Stars face Switzerland.



The Al Sadd man has stated that he is not focused on personal glories but rather has his eyes fixed on winning trophies for Ghana.

“For myself, to be real, I don’t have personal targets. The only personal target I had— and still have — since I joined the Black Stars was to win a trophy with the team,” Ayew told the Graphic Sports.



“That’s my only target and I’ve been close a number of times (the 2010 AFCON and 2015 AFCON final).



“I won the Under-20 AFCON and won the Under-20 World Cup trophies, but my only target is to win a trophy in the Black Stars jersey, any trophy that I can win — AFCON or the World Cup trophy. That’s my goal, that’s my aim and that’s what I pray and work hard for every day."