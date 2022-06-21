Dede Ayew gives verdict on the standard of Ghana Premier League

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Dede Ayew wins best player at 2022 Calcio Trade Ball

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has shared his opinion on the standard of the Ghana Premier League.



According to the Al Sadd man, although the GPL has not reached the top level yet, its standard is on the rise.



Speaking after the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball awards on Sunday, June 19, 2022, Dede highlighted that the level of players and coaches and the organization of the league is improving.



"I think we can see the progress. I watch the league, especially Hearts and Kotoko matches. I watch a lot of their games when I'm not playing, and I think the league is improving. I think the level of the players is also improving. I think the organization is getting better, and we are on the right step, but we are not there yet. But we are taking steps to get there, and I've seen a lot of good players and the coaches have done great jobs," he said.

The former Swansea man congratulated Asante Kotoko on winning the league, adding that he hopes the Reds will deliver in their African campaign next season.



"Kotoko won the league, congratulations to them. We know how big of a team they are in Ghana. We will be behind and pray for them to do something great in Africa."



Kotoko will be representing Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupines won the league with a difference of 11 points off second-place Medeama.



Watch Andre Ayew's comment about GPL via the video below:



