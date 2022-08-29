Defeat in CAF Women’s CL final was a painful lesson learnt – Doris Boaduwaa

Black Princesses and Hasaacas Ladies' Forward, Doris Boaduwaa

Black Princesses and Hasaacas Ladies' Forward, Doris Boaduwaa, says her team’s defeat in the CAF Women’s Champions League final was a very painful lesson learnt.

Hasaacas Ladies were defeated 2-0 by South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC in the finals of the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League.



Doris Boaduwaa played an instrumental part in that campaign, and in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy FM, she said the team got the exposure needed and they are looking forward to representing Ghana again.

“I really cried on that day of the finals because during our campaign in the competition, we had not tasted defeat and to lose in the finals, was a very painful one.



“The entire country and even our loved ones were looking up to us to win the trophy so it was really disappointing to let everyone down and I think we have really learnt from it but in a painful way,” she added.