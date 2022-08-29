0
Menu
Sports

Defeat in CAF Women’s CL final was a painful lesson learnt – Doris Boaduwaa

Doris Boaduwaa1111111.png Black Princesses and Hasaacas Ladies' Forward, Doris Boaduwaa

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Black Princesses and Hasaacas Ladies' Forward, Doris Boaduwaa, says her team’s defeat in the CAF Women’s Champions League final was a very painful lesson learnt.

Hasaacas Ladies were defeated 2-0 by South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies FC in the finals of the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Doris Boaduwaa played an instrumental part in that campaign, and in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy FM, she said the team got the exposure needed and they are looking forward to representing Ghana again.

“I really cried on that day of the finals because during our campaign in the competition, we had not tasted defeat and to lose in the finals, was a very painful one.

“The entire country and even our loved ones were looking up to us to win the trophy so it was really disappointing to let everyone down and I think we have really learnt from it but in a painful way,” she added.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas