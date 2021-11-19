Defeat to Navarrete taught me boxing is not always about knockouts – Isaac Dogboe

Former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe

Former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe, says his back-to-back defeats to Emanuel Navarrete has taught him a moral lesson not to eye knockouts always.



Dogboe, who is set to come up against, Christopher Diaz on November 20 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, said his first defeat was a learning phase for him.



“The loss to Navarette is a phase for me to do some learning and for me to start being in my own lane. It really broadened me in my learning of this sport of boxing,” Dogboe said at the press conference on Wednesday.

Nicknamed the Royal Storm, Dogboe explained that since parting ways with his father, his new trainers have made him understand what real boxing is.



He said that defeat, “took me to places where I didn’t think I was going to go and my new team has made me understand that boxing is not always about knockouts, you always have to box.



“Inside the ring, it’s all hearts, all gas no breaks but now I’m starting to enjoy the boxing and the atmosphere and everything that comes along with it,” the former World Champion said.



Dogboe became Ghana’s youngest world champion at age 23 when he defeated Jessie Magdaleno to win the World Boxing Organization World Super Bantam title.



