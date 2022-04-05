1
Menu
Sports

Defender Edwin Frimpong Manso nets in St. George heavy win in Sheger Derby

Edwin Frimpong Edwin Frimpong Manso, Ghanaian defender

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso was on target for St. George in their massive sheger derby win over Ethiopia Coffee FC in the Ethiopian Premier League on Tuesday.

The league leaders mauled Coffee 4-0 to keep their unbeaten streak since the beginning of the season intact and also open a six-point lead at the summit.

Ethiopia international midfielder Abel Yalew opened the scoring of the match at the Adama science and technology University Stadium two minutes to the break.

Chernet Gugsa doubled the advantage for the away side just three minutes into the second before Frimpong headed home a corner-kick to increase the tally in the 82nd minute.

St. George completed the rout over their bitterest rivals with two minutes to end proceedings when Addis Gidey got his name on the scoresheet.

Frimpong has been outstanding for St. George this campaign having netted two goals in 15 appearances in the Ethiopian top-flight.

Sheger derby is the biggest football fixture on Ethiopian football calendar when the two Addis Ababa giants clashes.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: