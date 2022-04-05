Defender Edwin Frimpong Manso nets in St. George heavy win in Sheger Derby

Edwin Frimpong Manso, Ghanaian defender

Ghanaian defender Edwin Frimpong Manso was on target for St. George in their massive sheger derby win over Ethiopia Coffee FC in the Ethiopian Premier League on Tuesday.

The league leaders mauled Coffee 4-0 to keep their unbeaten streak since the beginning of the season intact and also open a six-point lead at the summit.



Ethiopia international midfielder Abel Yalew opened the scoring of the match at the Adama science and technology University Stadium two minutes to the break.



Chernet Gugsa doubled the advantage for the away side just three minutes into the second before Frimpong headed home a corner-kick to increase the tally in the 82nd minute.

St. George completed the rout over their bitterest rivals with two minutes to end proceedings when Addis Gidey got his name on the scoresheet.



Frimpong has been outstanding for St. George this campaign having netted two goals in 15 appearances in the Ethiopian top-flight.



Sheger derby is the biggest football fixture on Ethiopian football calendar when the two Addis Ababa giants clashes.