Defender Edwin Tuffour Frimpong wins Ethiopian Premier League with St. George

5a243a59 6269 458f 9b6a Afb00c6c0153 This is the 15th time the club has lifted the Ethiopian Premier League trophy

Sat, 2 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Throughout the season, the 28-year-old defender has been a key member of his team, starting almost every game.

Today, the top player was in action for St. George on the final matchday of the 2021/22 Ethiopian Premier League season when the team played against Addis Ababa City.

With St. George proving too strong for the matchday 30 opponent of the league, the team cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Courtesy of the victory, St. George have been crowned champions of the Ethiopian Premier League.

For the squad that has achieved the league triumph, Ghana’s Edwin Tuffour Frimpong is one whose name will be remembered by fans.

The defender excelled throughout the season and chipped in with some goals to help the team.

This is the 15th time the club has lifted the Ethiopian Premier League trophy.

