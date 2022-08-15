Defender Enock Kwateng turns down offer from Portuguese club SC Braga

Defender, Enock Kwarteng

Ghanaian international, Enock Kwarteng has rejected a move to Portugal to continue his career.

The France-born defender is a player of interest by Portuguese top-flight side SC Braga.



However, the player and his representatives are not interested in the move and have hence turned it down.



His club, Girondins de Bordeaux are prepared to ship him out and reportedly accepted the bid from SC Braga.

With Enock Kwarteng rejecting the deal, he is set to stay in France but would not be guaranteed regular playing time.



The full-back joined the French Ligue 1 club in 2019 and is under contract with Bordeaux until 2023.



Last season, he was a regular for his club in France and made 23 appearances in all competitions.