Defender Godfried Frimpong joins Moreirense FC

Godfried Frimpong, Defender for Portuguese side Moreirense in the Primeira Liga

Moreirense FC in Portugal's Primeira Liga has announced the signing of Dutch-born Ghanaian left-back Godfried Frimpong on a four-year contract from fellow top-flight side SL Benfica ahead of the 2021-22 league season.

The 'White and Green' outfit were full of praise for the talented wingback's abilities when they announced his signing on the club's official website. He is expected to begin his football career in the Portuguese top flight.



Frimpong has appeared in 48 league games for SL Benfica's reserve team since joining the Portuguese club's youth team.



Despite playing for the Holland U-16 and U18 youth teams, the Rotterdam-born fullback is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level.