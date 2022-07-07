Defender Ibrahim Ayew joins FC Bruno's Magpies

Ibrahim Ayew

Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Ayew has signed a one-year contract with Gibraltarian club FC Bruno's Magpies in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 34-year-old is the elder brother of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew.



The veteran defender represented Ghana at the AFCON tournament in Angola in 2010 and the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



In December 2013, Ibrahim returned to Ghana and signed with Asante Kotoko. In 2016, he moved to Gibraltar to sign with Premier Division side Europa.

Used as a left-back in the side, he scored his first goal on 19 March 2017 against Europa Point. After 5 years at the club, Ayew left Europa in the summer of 2021.



Ayew has played for Ghana at the U-17, U-20,U-23, and the senior team levels.