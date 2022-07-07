0
Menu
Sports

Defender Ibrahim Ayew joins FC Bruno's Magpies

Ibrahim Ayew Has Joined FC Brunos Magpies 750x536 1 Ibrahim Ayew

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Ayew has signed a one-year contract with Gibraltarian club FC Bruno's Magpies in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The 34-year-old is the elder brother of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew.

The veteran defender represented Ghana at the AFCON tournament in Angola in 2010 and the FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

In December 2013, Ibrahim returned to Ghana and signed with Asante Kotoko. In 2016, he moved to Gibraltar to sign with Premier Division side Europa.

Used as a left-back in the side, he scored his first goal on 19 March 2017 against Europa Point. After 5 years at the club, Ayew left Europa in the summer of 2021.

Ayew has played for Ghana at the U-17, U-20,U-23, and the senior team levels.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network