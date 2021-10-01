Defender Ibrahim Yaro signs new Medeama contract until 2024

Ibrahim Yaro

Ibrahim Yaro has signed a three-year contract to extend his stay as Medeama player until at least 2024, the club announced on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Yaro, 25, has been rewarded with an improved contract after excelling heavily last season.



The right-back, who operated as a reliable centre-back three seasons ago, is expected to continue his career in Tarkwa.



"Everyone knows how I feel about this club and I'm happy to continue my career here," he told the Medeama's official website.



"I am looking forward to another exciting time in Tarkwa as we continue to push to put this club on the map.



"This is home and I'm very happy to stay here."



He joined from lower division side Dawhyenia United and has since gone on to become a mainstay of the Mauve and Yellows.

He played an influential role for the side as they finished 5th last season, clocking three Man of the Match awards in the process.



Since his move to Tarkwa, Yaro has impressed the club with his professional touch and work ethic.



He has already spent six seasons in Tarkwa and only featured for USL Championship side Colorado Switchbacks on loan in 2019.



