Defender Ismail Ganiyu named Kotoko captain, Razak Abalora assistant - Reports

Asante Kotoko have reportedly appointed new captains ahead of the 2021/22 season which will start on October 29.

The Porcupine Warriors, according to local reports, have appointed defender Ismail Ganiyu as their new captain.



Ganiu will be assisted by goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Mudasiru Salifu.



The appointment of new leaders became necessary following the departure of Felix Annan and deputy captain Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The reports claim that management has absolute confidence in the new captains to lead the team to achieve success in the coming season.



Asante Kotoko went trophyless last season and watched sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak clinch the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.