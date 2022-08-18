0
Defender Issah Nyaabila joins Tamale City FC from Bofoakwa Tano

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender, Issah Nyaabila has completed a move to Tamale City FC ahead of the start of the 2022/23 football season.

Tamale City FC at the end of the 2021/22 football season managed to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League through the playoff route.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the club has decided to strengthen its squad to ensure it succeeds.

Today, the club has signed defender Issah Nyaabila from Bofoakwa Tano.

This has been confirmed by an official statement from Bofoakwa Tano in a farewell message to the player.

“We have today transferred our player Issah Nyaabila to Tamale City FC subject to agreement on finer details and a medical examination. We thank him for all these years of Hard work and memories, and wish him Well. #Bofobeba,” a post on the Twitter page of Bofoakwa Tano reads.



