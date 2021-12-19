Defender Jan Gyamerah likely to renew Hamburger SV contract

Defender, Jan Gyamerah

There is a likelihood that Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah to renew his contract with Bundesliga II side Hamburger SV.

The German-born right-back will be out of contract in the summer but the club are interested in keeping him.



Gyamerah likes the idea of continuing now, because no club has shown serious interest.



The club plan to start negotiations with Gyamerah over a new deal in January when they return from Christmas break.



Gyamerah has been playing for Hamburger SV since 2019 when he switched from VfL Bochum.

He joined a free transfer after agreeing a three-year contract and has become an important player.



The 26-year-old has been involved in 12 games this season and scored one goal as Hamburger fight for promotion.



They are fifth just one point behind play-off position and two adrift of automatic qualification.