Defender Jesse Debrah scores in Halifax's victory against Dagenham and Redbridge

Jesse Debrah

FC Halifax Town defeated Dagenham and Redbridge 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to Jesse Debrah's goal.

Halifax had three excellent chances to grab the lead in the first ten minutes, but they all went begging.



The visitors' defence was weak and they struggled to play out from the back; Halifax found it quite easy to play through them.



After halftime, the visitors were more aggressive, holding the ball better, moving it faster, and forcing Sam Johnson to make his first stop of the day on Myles Weston's mishit shot.

Halifax striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe met Cooke's fantastic cross with a great diving header at the far post to break the deadlock.



Jesse Debrah's diving header at the far post secured the points after Jack Senior's wonderful cross from the left.



Halifax is now on their best run of the season, with three wins and a draw. They are 18th on the league table with 15 points.