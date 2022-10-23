0
Menu
Sports

Defender Jesse Debrah scores in Halifax's victory against Dagenham and Redbridge

J Debrah 8764small 800x445 1.jpeg Jesse Debrah

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

FC Halifax Town defeated Dagenham and Redbridge 2-0 on Saturday, thanks to Jesse Debrah's goal.

Halifax had three excellent chances to grab the lead in the first ten minutes, but they all went begging.

The visitors' defence was weak and they struggled to play out from the back; Halifax found it quite easy to play through them.

After halftime, the visitors were more aggressive, holding the ball better, moving it faster, and forcing Sam Johnson to make his first stop of the day on Myles Weston's mishit shot.

Halifax striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe met Cooke's fantastic cross with a great diving header at the far post to break the deadlock.

Jesse Debrah's diving header at the far post secured the points after Jack Senior's wonderful cross from the left.

Halifax is now on their best run of the season, with three wins and a draw. They are 18th on the league table with 15 points.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo