Defender Joseph Aidoo gets call up for Ghana's September friendlies

Joseph Aidoo

Joseph Aidoo, a defender for Celta Vigo, has been called up for Ghana's international friendlies in September.

The defender rejoins the Ghana national team after being hurt in training with the senior national team late in the last campaign, however, he was able to recover in time to start the league properly.



Aidoo, who has had 30 consecutive league starts with the Vigo club since November last year, has been a key player this season.

Ghana will play Brazil on September 23 in the French city of Le Havre and Nicaragua four days later at the Francisco Artes Carrasco stadium in the Murcian town of Lorca.