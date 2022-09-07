1
Menu
Sports

Defender Joseph Aidoo gets call up for Ghana's September friendlies

Joseph Aidoo Ghana.jpeg Joseph Aidoo

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Joseph Aidoo, a defender for Celta Vigo, has been called up for Ghana's international friendlies in September.

The defender rejoins the Ghana national team after being hurt in training with the senior national team late in the last campaign, however, he was able to recover in time to start the league properly.

Aidoo, who has had 30 consecutive league starts with the Vigo club since November last year, has been a key player this season.

Ghana will play Brazil on September 23 in the French city of Le Havre and Nicaragua four days later at the Francisco Artes Carrasco stadium in the Murcian town of Lorca.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG