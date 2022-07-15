Defender Joseph Aidoo is nearing the end of his recovery

Joseph Aidoo

Celta Vigo recently crossed the Atlantic without Joseph Aidoo while on tour in Mexico and the United States. The Black Stars defender is expected to receive a medical release this week and join the tour.

Aidoo sustained an injury during the most recent game he played with his national team that resulted in a grade II ankle sprain.



The football player has been recovering for a month, but his representation company, ProBall Management, was able to confirm this Wednesday that he is nearing the end of his recovery.



"He was recovering from the injury he suffered during the concentration of the Ghana national team. He has been checked by the doctors. He is very good and fit now, he will be joining the team before the end of the week,"

On 11 July 2019, Aidoo agreed to a five-year contract with Spanish La Liga side RC Celta de Vigo for a reported fee of €8 million. His former club Hammarby received €380,000 as part of the deal.



He made his debut for the Galician club on 24 August 2019 in a 1–0 home win against Valencia, starting and playing 90 minutes at center-back.