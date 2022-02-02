Defender Joseph Aidoo ready to play against Rayo Vallecano

Joseph Aidoo

The appearance of Ghanaian international defender Joseph Aidoo working with the group was the major surprise in the Celta de Vigo squad's return to training after two days off because of the break in the League in the 1st Division.

The central defender has recovered from a muscle injury sustained in the previous league game against Sevilla, and he is expected to be included in coach Eduardo Chacho Coudet's starting eleven against Rayo Vallecano at Balaidos on Saturday.



Aidoo, one of the club's most dependable center-backs, has stood firm at the back. He was played 16 times and looked impressive in most of them.

He did not, however, make Ghana's team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Aidoo Aidoo to a five-year contract with Spanish La Liga side RC Celta de Vigo for a reported fee of €8 million in 2019 and made his debut against Valencia.