Defender Joseph Aidoo scores in Celta Vigo's draw with Getafe

22141742340a3e8c233b59a18d0dbc62 L Joseph Aidoo

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Celta Vigo earned an important home draw against Getafe CF in Spanish La Liga Santander on Monday evening thanks to a spectacular header from Joseph Addo.

Getafe CF held Celta Vigo to a tense 1-1 home draw in their match-week eleven meeting at the Abanca Balaidos Stadium in La Liga on Monday evening.

Enes Unal of Getafe CF scored in the 43rd minute, but Aidoo scored a header in the 89th minute to earn a point for Celta Vigo.

In the last moments of the game, the Black Stars defender gave the home team a massive boost as he advanced and expertly connected an Iago Aspas cross.

Celta Vigo supporters were ecstatic when the ball found its way into the net.

The former Inter Allies defender has participated in each of Celta Vigo's eleven La Liga games so far this year.

Celta Vigo is currently 13th on the league table with 11 points. The Sky Blues will take on UD Almeria in their next game in Spanish La Liga.

