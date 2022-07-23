Defender Kasim Adams keen on making history with new club FC Basel

Kasim Adams Nuhu

Ghana international, Kasim Nuhu Adams says he is elated after completing a move to join Swiss Super League side, FC Basel.

In a post on his Instagram page, the centre-back indicated that he wants to make history with the new club.



“It’s been a roller coaster these past days, and I’m overwhelmed by the support and good wishes I have received so far. I’m elated to join @fcbasel1893 and I cannot wait to make history with the Family. Let’s put all hands on deck and watch it happen,” Kasim Adams shared on his Instagram page.



The defender was officially unveiled by FC Basel on Thursday. He has been signed by German Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.



Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the defender will be eager to hit top form to stand any chance of getting a place in the Black Stars’ World Cup squad.



