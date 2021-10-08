Defender Kassim Nuhu Adams tips Ghana to secure 2022 FIFA World Cup berth

The Black Stars of Ghana

Ghana international defender, Kassim Nuhu Adams has tipped the Black Stars to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar next year.

The centre back believes that the Black Stars have what it takes to secure qualification to the Mundial with sacrifice and hard work.



Ghana are currently placed third in Group G of the qualifiers with three points, one adrift of leaders South Africa and leveled with second-placed Ethiopia.



The Black Stars face Zimbabwe on Saturday in the next round of matches and will play them again three days later in the reverse fixture.

"It’s a qualification where every country is prepared and ready to make it to Qatar. We have to sacrifice and work hard to achieve our goals," he told Medeamaa FM in Tarkwa.



"We cannot promise but I am very optimistic the Black Stars will make it to the World Cup."



The 26-year-old has 11 caps for the Ghana national team and last made an appearance in October 2020 in an international friendly against Mali.