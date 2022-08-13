Defender Larry Sumaila joins FC Samartex

Larry Sumaila

According to reports in the local media betPawa Premier League new boys, FC Samartex has signed defender Larry Sumaila.

After completing a mandatory medical inspection earlier today, the 27-year-old signed for the Samerboi-based club on a two-year deal.



Larry Sumaila was released by Hearts of Oak last month after his three-year contract with the Ghanaian giants expired.

The defender was part of six players released by MTN FA Cup winners Hearts of Oak.



Sumaila won two MTN FA Cups, Ghana Super Cup, Ghana Premier League, and the President’s Cup under coach Samuel Boadu.