Defender Michael Akoto on the radar of Nuremberg

Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto is on the radar of Nuremberg with the German second-tier outfit pondering a move for him in the summer.

According to the Bild, Nuremberg showed interest in the 24-year-old before his free transfer to Dynamo Dresden from Mainz 05 last year.



Akoto, who joined Dynamo Dresden last summer current deal will elapse in 2023.



However, Nuremberg are willing to make a move for him. They believe the player is suitable for their project and would love to have him around.



The centre-back has been on good form for Dresden this season, making 20 appearances for the Yellow and Black in all competitions and has registered an assist.

Despite being a centre-back, Akoto can operate at right-back or left-back. His versatility in defence is seen as the reason for Nuremberg's huge interest.



The 24-year-old holds German citizenship despite being born in Accra.



He has been playing in Germany since 2014 when he joined SV Wehen Wiesbaden U17. He went on to feature for their U19 team and then first team before joining Mainz.