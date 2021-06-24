Defender Samuel Sarfo reveals how he got the chance to play for Ghana

Samuel Sarfo in action for Ghana

Samuel Sarfo has disclosed the circumstances surrounding his selection to represent Ghana at the senior level.

The former Liberty Professionals player was on security duties with the Black Stars at Accra's Alisa Hotel when he was introduced to then-Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi.



Sarfo later got the chance to play for the Black Stars in 2017, after scoring many goals for Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League.



On GTV Sports+'s The File show, presented by Benjamin Willie Graham, the defender detailed how he was introduced to the Ghana FA management.



“I was on duty with as a police security officer at the Black Stars camp in Alisa Hotel back then when I was stationed at the Nima Division of the police," he told Graham.

"While I was there I was introduced to the then GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi by vice President then Mr George Afriyie and things started picking up from there,” he added.



Samuel Sarfo, who presently plays for Al-Khaleej in Saudi Arabia, has been capped twice by Ghana's Black Stars.



He was a member of the Ghana Black Stars B team that won gold in the WAFU Championships in 2017.