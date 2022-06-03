0
Menu
Sports

Definitely, it won’t be the last – Osman Bukari on debut Ghana goal in Madagascar win

FUPaLAxWUAACJiD Osman Bukari

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nantes winger Osman Bukari says his debut goal for the Black Stars against Madagascar won’t be the last.

Ghana thumped Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium to go top of Group E after matchday 1 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Black Stars were unable to find the back of the net in the first half despite creating a lot of scoring opportunities.

After the break, Mohammed Kudus and Felix Afena Gyan scored to give Ghana the lead.

Second substitute Osman Bukari sealed victory with a brilliant effort after rounding up the goalkeeper before slotting home.

After the game, Osman Bukari took to social media to expressed his delight with his debut goal and promised to score more.

“Alhamdulilah, Debut goal for Ghana Black Stars and definitely won’t be the last. Thank y’all for your messages. Keep supporting the Black stars!

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game