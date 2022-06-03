Definitely, it won’t be the last – Osman Bukari on debut Ghana goal in Madagascar win

Osman Bukari

Nantes winger Osman Bukari says his debut goal for the Black Stars against Madagascar won’t be the last.

Ghana thumped Madagascar 3-0 at the Cape Coast stadium to go top of Group E after matchday 1 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars were unable to find the back of the net in the first half despite creating a lot of scoring opportunities.



After the break, Mohammed Kudus and Felix Afena Gyan scored to give Ghana the lead.

Second substitute Osman Bukari sealed victory with a brilliant effort after rounding up the goalkeeper before slotting home.



After the game, Osman Bukari took to social media to expressed his delight with his debut goal and promised to score more.



“Alhamdulilah, Debut goal for Ghana Black Stars and definitely won’t be the last. Thank y’all for your messages. Keep supporting the Black stars!