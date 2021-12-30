Degrees and books don’t win matches – Alhaji Grusah shades Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh

A photo of Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh and Owner of King Faisal , Alhaji Karim Grusah

King Faisal have beaten Asante Kotoko twice in the ongoing season

The 'Insha Allah' Boys knocked out Asante Kotoko from the FA Cup



King Faisal are on top of the GPL after matchday 10



Owner of King Faisal FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah has mocked Asante Kotoko fans over his club’s recent dominance over the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana football season.



King Faisal eliminated Asante Kotoko from the MTN FA Cup to reach the round of 32 stage after beating them by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to win the Kumasi derby for the second consecutive time.

The win on Wednesday was also Faisal’s second win over Kotoko having already beaten them in the Ghana Premier League with a 3-2 scoreline.



Speaking to the media following their victory in the FA Cup, A happy Alhaji Grusah didn’t hesitate to throw shades at Asante Kotoko fans and their head coach who is a PHD holder and a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.



“Prosper Narteh is a professor in education not football that’s why he still goes to the class to teach despite coaching Kotoko. Degrees and books don’t win matches. We have professors in coaching but not in Ghana.”



“I never said we will use Kotoko to celebrate Christmas, I only said we will beat them. Our secret is the might of God and nothing else.”