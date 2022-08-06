0
Dejan Stankovic urges Osman Bukari to strive to do more

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The manager of Red Star Belgrade, Dejan Stankovic believes there is more Ghana forward Osman Bukari can offer after his latest hat-trick for the club.

The talented youngster was in action for the Serbian giant in midweek and scored a hat-trick to help the team hammer Pyunik 5-0 in the Uefa Champions League playoff game.

Impressed with the performance of Osman Bukari, Red Star Belgrade manager Dejan Stankovic says he hopes the player will stay hungry for more.

“Concrete and direct. The match always kicks out one player as Bukari. I hope that he will not be satisfied with what he has shown, we should always strive for better and move forward,” the gaffer said in his post-match press conference after the UCL win.

Osman Bukari joined Red Star Belgrade this summer after leaving Belgian side, KAA Gent.

He has already scored five goals after making five appearances in all competitions this season.

