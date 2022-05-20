Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso widely known as Delay has poked UK-based Sky Sports for a video they posted of Crystal Palace coach Patrick Vieira in a fisticuff with an Everton fan.



Delay holds that the decision by Sky Sports to make the video available to all their followers irrespective of their location smacks of racism.



Her viewpoint stems from the fact that Sky Sports usually limits their videos to people from certain parts of the world.



In most cases, followers from Africa are unable to watch these videos due to their location but the incident of Vieira assaulting the fan who committed an illegality of invading the pitch and making some gestures towards has been exposed to the world.

“Why is this video suddenly available in my region. Oh I see, it’s a Blackman who’s “kicking” a white boy. Racist”, she posted.



The incident was in the aftermath of Crystal Palace’s 3-2 defeat to Everton in an outstanding Premier League game played on Thursday, May 19, 2022.



Palace went into the second half with a two-goal cushion courtesy Jean-Philipe Mateta and Ghana’s Jordan Ayew.



They however could not hold on to their lead as Everton bounced back with three second half goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



They victory meant that Everton who had been embroiled in a relegation fight all season will retain their Premiership status.



Delay’s sentiment was shared by other Africans and black people who called out Sky Sports for being racist.

Why is this video suddenly available in my region. Oh I see, it’s a Blackman who’s “kicking” a white boy. Racist ???????????? https://t.co/4zUQxWylSA — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 ????????☀️ (@delayghana) May 20, 2022

Eiiiii ???? for the first time @SkySports @SkySportsNews @SkySportsPL video is available for me to watch. We ain't melons. Be straight guys. What is the agenda? https://t.co/rm1WVtFpBf — KanteCFC (@OdkKojo) May 20, 2022

How is it this video is available to watch in my region today?



No one apart from those around Vieira know what the fan said to him. Vieira comes across as a very calm man so for him to react like that means the fan surely said something terrible. https://t.co/BqqY5wqxys — NJIE ENOW: MR RAZZMATAZZ (@NjieEnow) May 20, 2022

For the first time. A @SkySportsNews video is available in our region just to shame a coach who has given his all and also to promote an "agenda" we also don't know.@SkySportsNews u're a bunch of hypocrites ???????????? https://t.co/hz76Wd1HIK — Titus Smiles (@SmilesTitus) May 20, 2022

The media goes on as if players and managers aren’t human, the scruffy little scousers deserved to get kicked in the head https://t.co/1vv85Wibi3 — Brandon (@Brandon_D11) May 20, 2022

When it comes to a black man involved in a violent conduct dier you make video available for all to see. Tsw https://t.co/HioK9M9NCK — Nii Kpakpo Sama (@_nii_kpakpo) May 20, 2022

EVERY of their videos are always "Not available in your country" but it suddenly became available when it involved Zouma and Viera ???? https://t.co/pmCdLYPLvI — ????The Mayor of Ibadan???? (@Iam_mayorkush) May 20, 2022

Why is this available in my location? https://t.co/BESDekJ4EZ — laporsch???? (@MichaelAzeez2) May 20, 2022

Suddenly the video is available in my region. https://t.co/xfCAgB28s5 — Asande Ngcobo (@15Asande) May 20, 2022

