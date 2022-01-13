Delighted Daniel Opare eager to begin RFC Seraing stint

Daniel Opare

Ghana international, Daniel Opare says he is excited after completing his anticipated move to Belgian Jupiler Pro League side RFC Seraing.

The club after wrapping up the necessary talks and getting the player to sign the needed documents have today unveiled him as their latest signing.



Speaking to the media team of RFC Seraing, the experienced Daniel Opare says he cannot wait to start playing with his new teammates.



“I feel great and can't wait to take on this new challenge! I have maintained my condition solo since leaving Zulte, especially with a physical trainer in Germany. I miss the rhythm of the meetings, but I am convinced that it will come back quickly,” the 31-year-old defender shared.

He added, “I saw the team play and there is really quality. There really isn't much missing to reach the club's goal. I already knew Bernier from Antwerp and Cissé from Standard. It's a young group and they really want to. I will try to bring them my experience.”



At RFC Seraing, Daniel Opare will be wearing the Number 40 jersey.