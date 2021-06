Nigeria dey celebrate evri June 12 as Democracy Day

Federal Government don declare Monday 14th June 2021 a public holiday across Nigeria.

Di public holiday na to mark dis year Democracy Day celebration wey be on Saturday 12 June.



Nigeria Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola make dis declaration on behalf of di Federal Goment.

E follow advice all citizens to support di present administration for dia effort to secure United and prosperous Nation.