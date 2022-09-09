0
Menu
Sports

Demoted AshantiGold injunct the start of the new Premier League season

Y2TsPWPj 400x400 AshantiGold

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The club based in the Ashanti Region has filed for an interlocutory injunction to halt the start of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The injunction has been filed as Ashanti Gold SC fight to have the demotion decision by the Ghana Football Association overturned.

Before the end of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league season, the Ghana FA announced that Ashgold and Inter Allies have been demoted to the Division Two League.

The decision is punishment for engaging in a match of convenience the season before.

Although the football community moved on, it appears Ashanti Gold SC are refusing to go down.

Hence, the club’s latest decision to file an injunction to stop the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel