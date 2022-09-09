Demoted AshantiGold injunct the start of the new Premier League season

AshantiGold

The club based in the Ashanti Region has filed for an interlocutory injunction to halt the start of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.

The injunction has been filed as Ashanti Gold SC fight to have the demotion decision by the Ghana Football Association overturned.



Before the end of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league season, the Ghana FA announced that Ashgold and Inter Allies have been demoted to the Division Two League.



The decision is punishment for engaging in a match of convenience the season before.

Although the football community moved on, it appears Ashanti Gold SC are refusing to go down.



Hence, the club’s latest decision to file an injunction to stop the start of the new Ghana Premier League season.